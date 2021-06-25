Partly cloudy skies tonight – Warm this weekend with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast for tonight calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 60 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 20% chance for a few scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 64.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 87 degrees.

We start the work week with an increase in temperatures and an increase in scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for a few scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 89 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 66 degrees. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. High 90.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high on Wednesday will be hot at 90 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening with a low near 65 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The High will be warm at 87 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Friday with a high of 84 degrees. The chance of rain is 60%.

Have a great weekend!