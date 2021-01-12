Storm Team 11: Partly cloudy skies tonight, sunshine and warmer Wednesday

Weather

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 22 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 48 degrees,

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 26 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 52 degrees.

Rain showers and mountain snow showers are forecast for late Friday with a high near 46 degrees.

Light snow will be possible Friday night Saturday across the area with a low near 27 and a high on Saturday near 37 degrees.

