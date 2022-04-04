The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 42 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be mild at 70 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 70% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The low will be near 53 degrees,

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Look for a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. The low will be near 50 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high at 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 39 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of rain. Rain could mid and change to snow showers late in the day. The high will be 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday with a chance of rain and snow. The low will be 34 with a high on Saturday near 48 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies Saturday night with a low near 33 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high near 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday with a low of 37 and a high on Tuesday near 70.

Have a great night!