The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance for a shower through the early evening. Low of 58 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 89 degrees. We do have a 20% chance of a late afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm, especially across the higher elevations.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 62.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, especially across the higher elevations. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 62 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of a few afternoon and early evening showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 83 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a great night!