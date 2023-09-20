The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 52 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy skies Thursday with a 20% chance of rain across parts of Southwest Virginia from Marion to Wytheville. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of rain northeast and east of the Tri-Cities. The high will be 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the Tri-Cities Saturday with a slight chance of rain northeast of the Tri-Cities into western North Carolina and parts of Southwest Virginia. The high will be 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast Monday with a 20% rain chance east of the Tri-Cities.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of showers. The high will be 76 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms possible. The chance of rain on Wednesday is 40%. The low temperatures Tuesday night will be 57 degrees with a high on Wednesday of 75 degrees.

Have a great night.