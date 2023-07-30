The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a few stray storms this evening. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 63 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 86 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 59 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Wednesday night there will be an increased chance of rain with more widespread showers. The low will be 62 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Scattered showers continue into Friday with a 30% chance of storms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

And for next Sunday, a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with a high of 88 degrees.