The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low near 30 degrees.

Monday will start partly cloudy with an afternoon high near 51 degrees. Clouds will increase through the late afternoon and the evening with a chance of rain in the early evening.

Cloudy skies in the forecast for Monday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies in the forecast for Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies in the forecast for Tuesday night with widespread rain. The low will be 53 degrees.

Cloudy skies in the forecast for Wednesday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 65 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies Wednesday night with a chance of rain. The low will be 55 degrees.

Cloudy skies in the forecast for Thursday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 68 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers. The low will be 52 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy and mild with a 40% chance of rain in the morning and clearing skies in the afternoon. The high will be 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 53 degrees.

And scattered showers on tap for next Sunday with a 50% chance of rain and a high of 52 degrees.

Have a great week!