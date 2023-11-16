The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a low of 45 degrees tonight.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 70% chance of rain. The low will be 45 degrees.

We will see cloudy skies early Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. Skies will clear through the afternoon. The high will be 59 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday. The low Saturday night will be 40 degrees with a high on Sunday near 59 degrees.

We will see an increase in clouds Sunday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 58 degrees.

Showers are forecast for Monday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Clouds and rain are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 60 degrees. The rain chance Tuesday is 80%.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with scattered showers. The low will be 38 degrees.

We could see a few showers very early Wednesday with afternoon sunshine. The chance of rain early Wednesday is 30%. The high on Wednesday will be 49 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 30.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 50 degrees.

Have a great night.