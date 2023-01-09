The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a cold low temperature of 25 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with an afternoon high near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 34 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with an afternoon high near 58 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies Wednesday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and mild with an 80% chance of showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The high will be 63 degrees.

Rain will begin to mix and change to snow late Thursday night into Friday morning. The low Thursday night will be 45 degrees.

Look for rain changing to all snow Friday with an afternoon high of 39 degrees.

Snow will be possible Friday night into Saturday. The low Friday night will be 24 with a high on Saturday near 38 degrees.

Right now. it appears that snowfall totals will be light in the lower elevations with the possibility for several inches of snow across the higher elevations of southwest Virginia, eastern Kentucky, northeast Tennessee and western North Carolina. Winds will be from the northwest, so the west facing slopes will have the better chance of snowing snowfall accumulations.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a few snow flurries possible. The low will be 23 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 46 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday night and Monday with a low of 26 and a high on Monday near 50 degrees.

Have a great night!