(WJHL) – The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The low will be mild at 62 degrees.

Low pressure will dominate the Great Lakes and our area tomorrow which will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the area along with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms that do form could produce small hail. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm early. The low will be near 60 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 83 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 59 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and hot temperatures are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for early Friday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Moisture will increase across the area on Sunday with numerous showers and thunderstorms possible. The chance of rain on Sunday is 70%. The high on Sunday will be 85 degrees.

We will keep partly cloudy skies on Monday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The high will be warm at 84 degrees.

Have a great night!