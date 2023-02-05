The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies on tap for the overnight with a low of 34 degrees.

We start off the work week cloudy to start, but we will see that sun break out in the afternoon. The high will be 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Clouds and sun on tap for Tuesday with a high of 60 degrees.

Clouds start to push into the region Tuesday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Cloudy skies are back on Wednesday with a high of 65 degrees.

Cloudy skies through Wednesday night with temperatures staying mild. The low will be 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 66 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of snow showers late. The high will be 55 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast with a 50% chance of snow for Saturday. The high will be 40 degrees.

And for next Sunday, partly cloudy skies with a high of 52 degrees.

Have a great week everybody!