Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 47 degrees. Winds will slowly start to decrease through the overnight.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high of 73 degrees. Winds will be coming from the west at 5-10mph.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 30% chance of a quick shower. The high will be 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a slight chance of rain. The low will be 42 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a slight chance of a shower in the evening. The high will be 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with chilly low temperatures. The low will be 35 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 62 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 39 degrees.

Sun and clouds on tap for Thursday with clouds pushing into the region through the evening. The high will be 66 degrees.

Scattered showers on tap for Thursday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies on Friday as showers push back into the region in the late afternoon and through the evening. The high will be 74 degrees.

Showers continue as we take a look at next Saturday with a 60% chance of rain in the forecast. The high will be 70 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend!