The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and breezy tonight with a low of 54 degrees.

We start Friday morning with a few showers and the possibility of a stray thunderstorm over eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia. Otherwise, partly cloudy through the afternoon with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms rolling in late. The high will be 82 degrees. Tomorrow we will be flirting with record high temperatures! The last record high was set back in 1949 with a high of 80 degrees!

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Friday night with a low near 57 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms early with scattered showers through the late morning and early afternoon. Skies will clear through the afternoon ending our Saturday with sunshine! The high will be 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Saturday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Sunday with a high of 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. The chance of rain is 30% with a high of 68 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies on tap for Monday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 62 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 65 degrees.

And for next Thursday, scattered showers are forecast with a 40% chance of rain and a high of 65 degrees.

Have a great night!