Partly cloudy skies early with a few passing clouds overnight – Partly cloudy and mild Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a few passing clouds overnight.  The low will be near 54 degrees. 

Look for a few clouds Tuesday morning followed by partly cloudy skies with a high near 80 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 56 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 82 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday.  The low Wednesday night will be near 57 degrees with a high on Thursday near 84 degrees. 

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance of a stray shower.  The high will be 82 degrees. 

Look for partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a 20% chance of a stray shower.  The high will be near 80 degrees. 

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday and Monday with a 30% chance of scattered showers both days.  The high on Sunday will be near 77 degrees with a high on Monday near 76 degrees.  The overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 50’s.  The chance of rain both Sunday and Monday is 30%.

Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss