Good Saturday afternoon. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: Partly cloudy skies will continue through this afternoon. High near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

If you are going out to the track tonight to catch the trucks taking on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. The weather looks great with low to mid-60s expected. Keep in mind due to the drier air moving in behind the cold front, temperatures will drop quickly so bring a jacket.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A cooler start to your Easter Sunday with the upper 30s to low 40s expected. Make sure to plan accordingly if you are going to any Sunrise Services across the region. Partly cloudy skies for the afternoon, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 am. Low around 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then a chance of showers. High near 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy frost after 5 am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: Widespread frost, mainly between 7 am and 8 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday afternoon.