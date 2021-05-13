Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight and Friday with scattered showers

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with a stray shower possible. The low will be 40 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 20% chance of showers. The high will be near 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 42 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 73 degrees.

Clouds increase across the region Saturday night with a chance of scattered showers. The low will be 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 72 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The chance of rain is 40%. The low Sunday night will be 52 degrees with a high on Monday of 77 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the middle and upper 70’s and overnight low temperatures in the low to middle 70’s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday with a high of 82 degrees. The chance of rain is 30%.

Have a great night.