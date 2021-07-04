Partly cloudy skies and mild tonight – Hot Monday with a chance of a pop-up thunderstorm or two

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures tonight with a low near 60 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 63 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 92 degrees.

We will watch tropical moisture from Elsa moving into the south and we are also watching a cold front which will move into the area Thursday into Friday. These two systems will bring an increase in clouds, showers, and thunderstorms from Wednesday into the weekend.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 89 degrees.

Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday night with a low of 67 degrees.

The cold front will move into the area Thursday which will bring a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms to the region. The high will be cooler at 83 degrees.

We will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday with a high of 84 degrees. The chance of rain Friday is 60%.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86.

Rain chances increase to 60% on Sunday with a high near 84 degrees.

Have a great night!