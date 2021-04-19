Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures Tuesday with rain and much colder air on Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with a low near 39 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with an increase in clouds late in the day. The high will be mild at 72 degrees.

Skies become cloudy Tuesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be near 40 degrees.

Wednesday will be a cloudy, windy, and much cooler day with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The higher elevations will see a wintry mix and even some light snow above 4,500 feet. The high in the Tri-Cities will be 52 degrees early in the day.

Cloudy skies remain in the forecast Wednesday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and chilly with a high near 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 62 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Saturday with a high near 64 degrees. The chance of rain is 70%.

We keep scattered showers Saturday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Scattered showers will be possible Sunday with a high of 65 degrees. The rain chance Sunday is 40% early in the day.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 45 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 72 degrees.

Have a great night!