The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low near 49 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 82 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a low near 53 degrees. We do have a 30% chance of rain late Friday night.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with an 80% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms through the early afternoon followed by partly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers.. The high will be mild at 65 degrees.

Partly Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a chilly near 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The low will be 32 with a high on Monday of 59 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Monday night with a low near 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a late day shower. The high will be near 67 degrees.

Clouds increase Tuesday night with a few scattered showers. The low will be near 43 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be near 64 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday. The chance of rain is 50%. The low Wednesday night will be 43 with a high on Thursday near 62 degrees.

Have a great night!