The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low near 49 degrees. 

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 82 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a low near 53 degrees.   We do have a 30% chance of rain late Friday night. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with an 80% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms through the early afternoon followed by partly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers..  The high will be mild at 65 degrees. 

Partly Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 37 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a chilly near 54 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night and Monday.  The low will be 32 with a high on Monday of 59 degrees. 

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Monday night with a low near 35 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a late day shower.  The high will be near 67 degrees. 

Clouds increase Tuesday night with a few scattered showers.  The low will be near 43 degrees. 

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of rain.  The high will be near 64 degrees. 

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday.  The chance of rain is 50%.  The low Wednesday night will be 43 with a high on Thursday near 62 degrees.

