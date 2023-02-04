The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy on tap for tonight with a low of 27 degrees.

The sunny skies continue tomorrow with a high of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 34 degrees.

We start off the next work week with mostly sunny skies on Monday with a high of 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Clouds and sun on tap for Tuesday with a high of 60 degrees.

Clouds start to push into the region Tuesday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies on tap for Wednesday with a high of 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 65 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered evening showers. The high will be 54 degrees.

And for next Saturday, mostly cloudy skies in the forecast with a 50% chance of rain and snow showers.

Have a great rest of the weekend!