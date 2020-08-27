Partly cloudy overnight with scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a low near 67 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong. High 86.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of rain. Low 68.

Friday will give way to variable cloudy skies with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86.

Tropical rains from Laura will move into the area very late Friday night into Saturday. Rainfall will range from one to two inches with the potential for a few isolated weak tornadoes. Winds will be gusty on Saturday.

Have a great night!