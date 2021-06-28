Partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog – Hot and Humid Tuesday with a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with some patchy fog early in the morning.  The low temperature will be near 67 degrees. 

We continue to watch a tropical system moving through the southeast.  This will spread some clouds into parts of the Tennessee valley Tuesday. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the Tri-Cities with a few scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.  The chance of rain is 20%.  The high will be hot at 92 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 20% chance of rain.  The low will be warm at 67 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be hot at 90 degrees. 

Our weather pattern will change a bit by the end of the weekend into the weekend with an increase in moisture and a decrease in temperatures. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday and Friday with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms both days.  The high on Thursday will be 86 with a high on Friday near 78 degrees.  Rainfall could be in the rain of a few inches through the period. 

We will keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.  The chance of rain on Saturday will be 60% with a 40% chance of rain on Sunday.  The high on Saturday will be mild at 79 degrees with a high on Sunday near 80 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.   The high on Monday will be 83 degrees.

Have a great night!

