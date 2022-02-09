Partly cloudy overnight with a stray shower – Breezy with a high near 52 Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance of a shower. The low will be 32 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a high of 52 degrees. Winds will be gusty from the west at 5 to 15 mph with higher gusts across the mountains.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 60 degrees.

Clouds increase Friday night with a slight chance of rain. The low will be near 39 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be near 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with a chance of rain changing to light snow across the area. The low will be 28 with a high on Sunday near 38 degrees. The higher elevations may see a light snowfall accumulation on Sunday.

Skies clear Sunday night with a low of 20 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 40 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 22 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 50 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 57 degrees.

Have a great night!