Partly cloudy overnight with a mix of sun and clouds Friday – Staying warm

The Storm Team 11 Forecast for tonight calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a low near 59 degrees.

Friday will be another beautiful, but dry day with a high of 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 62 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 20% chance for a few scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 65.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 87 degrees.

We start the work week with an increase in temperatures and an increase in scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be hot across parts of the east and the southeast.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. High 90.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. High temperatures will be in the middle 80's with overnight low temperatures in the low to middle 60's.

Have a great night!