The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight. The low will be 66 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be the possibility of one or two strong storms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 59 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 83 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 84 degrees.

