The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies. The low temperature will be near 60 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies Tuesday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 62 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm through the afternoon. Clearing skies are forecast for the late afternoon. The high will be 75 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and cooler with a high of 73 degrees.

Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Friday with a mild high of 76 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a cool low of 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 75 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday. The low will be 55 degrees with a high on Monday near 75 degrees. The chance of rain through the period will be 50%.

