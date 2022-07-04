The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The low will be warm at 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with hot and humid conditions. We have a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could become strong to severe with the biggest threat being damaging winds and some hail along with heavy rainfall. The high will be 92 degrees.

Passing clouds are forecast for tomorrow night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be muggy at 70 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms will be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. The high will be hot at 90 degrees.

Scattered storms are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 70 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

We will keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday with a high near 88 degrees. The chance of rain is 60%.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a great night!