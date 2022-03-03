The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a low of 38 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies Friday with a mild high of 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 74 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 20% chance of rain late in the day. The afternoon forecast high is 79 degrees. If we reach 79 degrees, we will break of the record of 78 degrees set in 1956.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night and Monday with a 60% chance of rain on Monday. The high will be 74 degrees.

We keep variable cloudy skies Monday night into Tuesday with scattered showers. The low will be 34 with a high on Wednesday near 57 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain is forecast for Wednesday with a 50% rain chance. The high will be 57 degrees.

We keep scattered showers early Wednesday night followed by clearing skies and a low of 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 57 to 60 degrees.