Partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with areas of patchy fog. The low will be mild and muggy at 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 93 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 30% chance of rain. The low will be mild at 67 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

The heat and the humidity will continue into the weekend with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will increase a bit into early next week.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a slight chance of an early evening shower or thunderstorm. The low will be 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. High temperatures will be near 90 both days with overnight low temperatures in the middle 60’s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

We keep the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Monday night with a low near 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Have a great night!