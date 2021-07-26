Partly cloudy, hot and humid Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight. It will be warm with patchy fog late. The low will be near 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be near 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 64 degrees.

Get ready for some heat as high pressure dominates much of the central plains and the southeast by the middle of the week.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high near 93 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 63 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a high near 93 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 67 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

We keep partly cloudy skies Saturday with just a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Moisture levels will increase Sunday and Monday with warm temperatures.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

We will keep partly cloudy skies Sunday night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be mild at 62 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Have a great Tuesday!