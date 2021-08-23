Partly cloudy, hot and humid Tuesday with a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a mild low of 65 degrees. High pressure continues to dominate the area tomorrow. This will produce partly cloudy skies along with hot and humid weather conditions with just a slight chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 30% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 93 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm Thursday evening with a low of 66 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

We will keep partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday with a chance of scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s to near 90 with overnight low temperatures in the middle 60’s.

