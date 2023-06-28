(WJHL) – The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mainly clear skies through the overnight tonight. The low will be 58 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be hot at 87 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Skies will stay partly cloudy Thursday night with scattered showers and storms sticking around. The low will be 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday. The high will be hot at 90 degrees. There will be a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms stick with us Friday night. The low will be a mild 69 degrees.

Saturday we will see a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms through the afternoon into the evening. The high will be mild at 90 degrees.

Showers and storms will rumble into our Saturday evening. The low will be 67 degrees.

Sunday will feature a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. It still looks mild with a high of 85 degrees.

Sunday night scattered showers and storms will continue into the evening. The low will be 66 degrees.

The stormy pattern will continue into the first week of July.

Monday we will see a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies continue into Monday night along with scattered showers and storms at times. The low will be 64 degrees.

Tuesday we will see less of a rain and storm chance at 30%. The temperatures will start to warm quickly once again. The high will be 87 degrees.

Have a great night!