Partly cloudy, hot and Dry Friday – Temperatures could hit 90 by Monday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with a low temperatures by dawn of 52 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and hot with an afternoon high near 86 degrees. Look for a few clouds during the afternoon.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 54 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high near 86 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 58 degrees.

The ridge of high pressure that is producing the hot weather will shift a little west late in the weekend which will allow for a slight chance of a few thunderstorms to develop Sunday. The chance of rain is 30%. The high Sunday will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast Sunday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance of a few scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

The record high for the Tri-Cities on Monday is 88 degrees which was set in 2019.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees. The record high for Tuesday is 90 degrees set in 1953.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will be in the middle 80’s with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60’s.

Have a great night!