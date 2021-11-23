Partly cloudy and warmer Wednesday – Rain moves into the area late Thanksgiving Day

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight with a low of 23 degrees. Temperatures in the higher elevations will dip to the middle and upper teens.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day will give way to an increase in clouds with a 30% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be mild at 55 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 70% chance of rain. The low will be 32 degrees. Rain could change to and mix with snow late Thursday night into early Friday morning especially across the higher elevations.

Look for sunny skies to return Friday afternoon with a high near 42 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a slight chance of rain and mountain snow showers. The high will be 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night and Monday with a low of 29 and a high on Monday near 47 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a slight chance of rain. The high will be near 49 to 50 degrees.

Have a great night!