Partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance of an early evening shower – Hazy, hot and humid Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm especially to our east and southeast early tonight.

Fair skies are forecast for the overnight with areas of patchy fog. Low 63.

High pressure will dominate our region Wednesday through early Friday which will bring hot , hazy and humid weather to the area with dry conditions.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with hazy and humid conditions and a high near 93 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast Wednesday night with a low near 64 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a high near 93 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. The high will be near 86 degrees,

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

We will start to see a weather pattern chance late in the weekend into early next week with slightly cooler temperatures and an increase in moisture.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 83 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

