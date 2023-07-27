The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy and warm conditions tonight with just a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. The low will be 68 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 93 with a heat index in the middle and possibly upper 90’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be warm at 70 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 92 degrees with a fees like temperature in the upper 90’s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night with a low near 69 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with just a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 87 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 86 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be cooler at 84 degrees.

Have a great night!