The Storm Team 11 Forecast:  Partly cloudy skies today with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 82 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The low will be 58 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from the morning into the early afternoon.  A few of the storms could become strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds and hail.  The high will be 76 degrees. 

Skies clear Monday night with a low near 50 degrees. 

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 76 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 52 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 82 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 60 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 87 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies and hot temperatures are forecast for Friday and Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms each day.  High temperatures will be near 90 with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60’s.

Have a great Sunday!