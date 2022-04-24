The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies this Sunday afternoon. The high temperature will be warm at 84 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for this Sunday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of a late day shower. The high will be 83 degrees.

Cloudy skies are back Monday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and even a possible thunderstorm. The low will be near 57 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be cooler at 67 degrees.

We keep scattered showers early Tuesday night with clearing skies late. The low will be 39 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and cool with a high of 65 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Wednesday night with a possibility for patchy frost. The low will be 38 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 68 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 77 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday. The chance of rain is 40%. The high will be 78 degrees.

Have a great Sunday!