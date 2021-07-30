Partly cloudy and warm Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 63 degrees. 

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.  High 86-88 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are back in the forecast for Saturday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low 64 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be near 80 degrees. 

We will keep partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Monday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 83 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  High 83 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days.  High temperatures will be in the low to middle 80’s with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60’s.

