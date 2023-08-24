The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions with a low tonight of 69 degrees.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms that do pop up could be strong to severe. The high will be hot at 92 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a mild low of 70 degrees.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with partly cloudy skies. The high will be 90 with a 40% chance of rain.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 70 degrees.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday and Monday. The high on Sunday will be 85 with a high on Monday near 82 degrees. The chance of rain on Sunday is 50% with a 50% chance Monday. The low temperatures Sunday night will be 66 degrees. The low Monday night will be near 64 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high on Tuesday will be 80 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies and mild conditions are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 79 degrees.
Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with cool temperatures. The low will be 54 degrees.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 78 degrees.
Have a great night!