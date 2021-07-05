Partly cloudy and mild tonight – Hot and humid Tuesday with a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with some patchy fog.  Low 63 degrees. 

Tuesday will be hot and humid with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, especially in the higher elevations.  The high will be 90 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 66 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours.  High 89 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a few scattered showers.  Low 67 degrees. 

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be near 83 degrees. 

We will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend. 

Friday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 84 degrees. 

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Friday night with a low near 66 degrees. 

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87.

We will keep variable cloudy skies in the forecast for Sunday and Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days.  The high temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80’s with low temperatures in the middle 60’s.

