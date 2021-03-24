Partly cloudy and mild overnight – Showers and thunderstorms Thursday – Some severe

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with a slight chance of a shower. The low temperature will be near 52 degrees.

Cloudy and windy weather will prevail across the area tomorrow with an 80% chance of showers through the early afternoon and thunderstorms during the evening hours. We do have the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms across the region Thursday night into the predawn hours of Friday morning. The biggest threat of severe weather would be that of damaging thunderstorm winds in excess of 60 mph and or 1 inch diameter hail or larger. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado across the area late Thursday night. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times Thursday night into Friday morning. One to two inches of rain could be possible. A high wind warning will be in effect for the mountains of eastern Tennessee from Johnson county to southeast Greene county. Wind gusts in those area could be as high as 70 mph. The high on Thursday will be 72 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 55 degrees.

Look for a chance of morning showers Friday with afternoon sunshine. The high on Friday will be 70 degrees.

Stay Weather Aware Thursday!