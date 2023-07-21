The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance of showers. The low will be mild at 64 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers or a stray thunderstorm. The high will be 82 degrees.

Passing clouds are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with just a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 62 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 87 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be hot at 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Friday. The low Thursday night will be 65 with a high on Friday near 92 degrees.

Have a great weekend!