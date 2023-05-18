The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with hazy conditions. We could see a few scattered showers. The low will be near 50 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds for Friday with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The high will be mild at 78 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be near 55 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be cooler at 73 degrees due to the clouds and rain.

Scattered showers are possible early Saturday evening with partly cloudy skies late. The low Saturday night will be near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with an afternoon high of 78 degrees.

Fair skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or a thunderstorm. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 53 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be near 75 degrees.

Have a great night!