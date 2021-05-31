Partly cloudy and cool tonight – Partly cloudy and warmer Tuesday with a slight chance of a shower

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies are forecast tonight with a low near 49 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 20% chance of a scattered showers during the late afternoon.  The high will be mild at 80 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 54 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 78 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a slight chance of a few scattered showers.  The low will be 55 degrees. 

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 76 degrees. 

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 58 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 78 degrees. 

We will keep partly cloudy skies into Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 82 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 84 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss