Partly cloudy and cold with patchy frost possible tonight

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with frost possible. The low will be near 36 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with an afternoon high near 62 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 39 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% rain chance. The high will be cooler at 58 degrees.

Scattered showers will be possible Saturday night with a low near 39 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high near 62 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be a little warmer at 66 degrees.

Scattered showers are back for Wednesday with a high near 64 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 65 degrees.

Temperatures will stay close to normal into next week as well.

Have a great night