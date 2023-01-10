The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a cold low temperature of 34 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with an afternoon high near 58 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies Wednesday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and mild with an 80% chance of showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The high will be 63 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rain will begin to mix and change to snow late Thursday night into Friday morning. The low Thursday night will be 35 degrees.

Look for cloudy skies and a chance of snow Friday with an afternoon high of 39 degrees.

Snow will be possible Friday night into Saturday. The low Friday night will be 26 with a high on Saturday near 38 degrees.

Right now. it appears that snowfall totals will be light in the lower elevations with the possibility for several inches of snow across the higher elevations of southwest Virginia, eastern Kentucky, northeast Tennessee and western North Carolina. Winds will be from the northwest, so the west facing slopes will have the better chance of snowing snowfall accumulations.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a few snow flurries possible. The low will be 23 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 47 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday night and Monday with a low of 27 and a high on Monday near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a chance of rain. The low will be 37 degrees.

Skies will be cloudy Tuesday with a chance of rain early. The high will be 53 degrees. The chance of rain on Tuesday will be 50%.

Have a great night!