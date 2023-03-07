The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 28 degrees. A Freeze Watch is in effect for the area. We could see frost overnight as well.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon high of 55 degrees.

Clouds increase Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers late. The high will be 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night into Friday with a chance of rain. The chance of rain on Friday is 60%. The low Thursday night will be near 42 with a high on Friday near 54 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a chance of rain in the Tri-Cities and light snow or flurries in the mountains. The low will be 33 degrees.

We could see a few snow flurries in the mountains early Saturday followed by a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 49 degrees with low to middle 40’s in the mountains.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 30% chance of rain and snow showers late. The chance of snow flurries will be best across the higher elevations. The high on Sunday will be 50 with a low Sunday night near 34 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 20% chance of snow flurries the higher elevations early in the morning and a chance of rain early in the lower elevations. The high on Monday will be near 48 to 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 35 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees.

Have a great night!