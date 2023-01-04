The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures overnight.  The low will be chilly at 39 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a high of 53 degrees. 

We will see passing clouds Thursday night with a few snow flurries possible across our northeast counties of southwest Virginia. The low will be near 32 degrees. 

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 46 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 29 degrees. 

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of showers.  The high will be 48 degrees. 

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 40 degrees. 

Sunday will be cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers.  The high will be near 55 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 40 degrees. 

Look for partly cloudy skies on Monday with s high of 50 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 33 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday along with a 50% chance of rain.  The high will be 50 degrees. 

We keep cloudy skies Tuesday night with a chance of rain and snow showers.  The low will be 32 degrees. 

Look for cloudy skies early Wednesday with a 30% chance of rain and snow showers early.  The high will be cooler at 42 degrees.

Have a great night!