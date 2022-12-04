The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls partly cloudy skies in the forecast for today with skies clearing in the afternoon and a high of 49 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low near 32 degrees.

Monday will start partly cloudy with an afternoon high near 53 degrees. Clouds will increase through the late afternoon and the evening with a chance of rain late.

Cloudy skies in the forecast for Monday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies in the forecast for Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 59 degrees.

Cloudy skies in the forecast for Tuesday night with widespread rain. The low will be 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies in the forecast for Wednesday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 63 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies Wednesday night with chance of rain. The low will be 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies in the forecast for Thursday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 67 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers. The low will be 53 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy and mild with a 40% chance of rain in the morning and clearing skies in the afternoon. The high will be 62 degrees.

And as for next Saturday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a high of 56 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend!